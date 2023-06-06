Wassup people? Hope you're all rocking as usual. We've all heard and learnt that CHANGE IS THE ONLY CONSTANT IN LIFE, haven't we? But if there are constant changes in the learning aspect itself, it can lead to quite a mess on multiple fronts. What am I talking about? Well, recently in Karnataka there was an uproar over the revision of textbooks and the Congress said they'll undo the changes made by the BJP. This has put both the teachers and students in quite a pickle as the syllabus isn't clear and no one has a clue about what needs to be imparted. It does seem like the political parties just can't resist meddling with our education system. Well! Fret not people! I'm here to help. And hope these strategies will help you stay unruffled and carry on with your studies like a Boss!

The root of it all

The best strategy to adopt in a situation like this is to focus on the root and not worry about the branches! What I'm saying is to look at those concepts that are the fundamental foundations of a particular subject. Every subject has a base that it's built on and that can never be altered. This is the first and best step to help you avoid the anxiety of managing change. If you're well versed with the foundation, you can manage whatever changes might come to the building that you're asked to construct... Metaphors, much? Here's a last one: There can never be an addition of human anatomy in engineering now, can it?

Get it straight from the horse's mouth

One of the most frustrating aspects of dealing with a situation like this is getting credible information from verified sources. Yeah, I know that this is a very simple thing you already know, but how many times have you jumped the gun lending your ears to the grapevine or rumour mill, and freaked out? This mistake is made by the most balanced individuals, as it is all but human to be anxious. Hence, ensure that you only stay informed and keep yourself updated through verified and reliable sources such as official Twitter handles, official government websites and trusted news outlets. This will also help you stay ahead and allow you to BE CHILL as you know what's coming your way.

Don't agitate... Just communicate

Ensure that you're connected with your teachers and stay in constant touch. Have a doubt or question, spell it out. ASK and YOU SHALL RECEIVE. Remember that they have to be at the forefront and be well equipped as they are responsible for all of you. Communicating will also help them to pass on the message to others in your situation who may not have the benefit of being in the loop.

You can tube

If you feel that the changes in the syllabus aren't yet reflected in the textbooks or study material, use the amazing tools that are available at your disposal today. It might be YouTube videos, free online courses, or better study materials (Courseware). There are quite a few reputed Universities that offer amazing study materials for free.

Be like AVENGERS to avenge the change

Come together, make a study group, build a tribe, or become superheroes like the Avengers and help others. United, we not only stand but are a force to reckon with! Also, remember: You become better as you help more people and also learn from each other. It doesn't stop here, you also make others learn better as you would've developed better strategies already. What an exhilarating WIN-WIN! Whew!

Remember peeps, a problem shared is a problem halved and I do hope that with these tips, they're not only halved but also solved. So until next time, keep rocking!

With best regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach