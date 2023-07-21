Hey, rockstars!

I'd like to jump into today's discussion without any ado and express that I'm in deep awe of the students and management of the Sharada Vidya Ganapati Vidya Kendra school in Karnataka. The reason being that they've decided to do what it takes to shut down a bar that's opened very near to the school and held a protest against the same.

Though protests aren't something that I encourage, especially if it is for political gain. I definitely contradict myself and motivate individuals to fight for what's right, when it's for a good cause. But to bring change, we need numbers, and without numbers, protesting becomes a futile exercise.

The main reason why protests fail is that in many cases, students are apprehensive about the consequences of joining such protests. What are the challenges that we might face? What action will our institution take against us? Will we be penalised? Will we get into danger? These are just a few of the questions that plague our minds, isn't it? Well! Fear not, that's exactly what I'm going to be discussing today.

Before I proceed, let's get real for a hot minute.

Though educational institutions aren't just about textbooks and homework, it also doesn't mean that you can do whatever you want, whenever you want and however you want. It is also the first place, wherein, we can initiate social change, and we need to be able to slay it without making it ugly! So, before you whip out your protest signs and start a revolution, it's very crucial to keep the following points in mind.

Your studies come first: Ensure that you're not distracted or deviate too much from your academics. Your education comes first, and even if you're not able to bring about change now, you'll be able to fight more and with more strength, once you're in power and harness that. It all circles back to your education.

Reputation matters: Remember to keep your family reputation in mind and be aware of how this makes you or your family look. I've also made the mistake of letting my rebellious side get the better of me and later, this has caused huge embarrassment to my family. This is not because I was in a protest, it was because the protest turned ugly and everyone got a bad reputation. So, keep your family informed.

Once you've got this sorted, here is my ABC and D of a safe protest

A - Advocate safely with utmost safety:

Safety comes first! No compromise on this subject at all! If you're planning a protest, ensure that your voice is heard but doesn't incite violence. A radical approach is a strict no-no. Plan a protest that has the maximum impact without ruffling anyone's feathers. Also, ensure that you have an exit plan ready as you never know how protests might turn out to be; disengage the moment you sense that it's taking a wrong turn.

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world" - Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation

B - Books, banners and balance!

Balance is key here. How you strike a balance between books and banners is what will make you activist extraordinare! Whether you finish studying as per to your study plan and deliver laser focus to the cause or whether you plan to study with laser focus during the breaks that you get amidst all your activities is left to you, but if you want to fight for the cause and also ensure that people don't point fingers at you, you need to achieve balance.

"When you know what you want, and you want it bad enough, you'll find a way to get it" - Jim Rohn, American entrepreneur

C - Cause vs cost

How important is the cause? Does it light up your eyes? Does it give you that josh? If yes, then at what cost? What are you going to gain and what shall you lose? Is it worth it? Are you fighting for something that's really hampering your present routine or are you fighting for something that's going to have an impact in the long run? Can you fight for this cause in different ways and after your academics too and still make an impact? These are some of the necessary questions that you need to get clarity on in your mind and then proceed.

"The only way to deal with fear is to face it" - Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa

D - Drama! Avoid it!

Ensure that you KISS your protests — Keep It Smart and Simple! Ensure that you're not violating any rules, be aware of the regulations, norms and bylaws. Take the help of a legal expert to understand what can be done and what shouldn't be. Apart from the do's and don'ts, it'll also help you strategise effectively whilst still being on the right side of the law. Know the playbook and ensure that your squad turns out in huge numbers and for that to happen, plan well. Both go hand in hand, capisce?

I'll sign off today's convo with my own one-liner...

"Assess and address, balance brains and bravado, weigh the cause versus the cost and avoid drama and damages." This should help you create a fab blueprint!

All the best, warriors!

May the force be with you... (How could I miss this)!

Wishing you Godspeed for your cause(s),

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"Your Coach"