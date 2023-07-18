The housing crises have profoundly impacted numerous global cities and Sydney is no exception. The city’s housing market, although currently experiencing a low vacancy rate of 1.1%, is witnessing a surge in international students post-pandemic. This influx of students has brought forth the need for affordable accommodation, prompting various stakeholders to come together and address the issue.

The universities are taking proactive measures to help students navigate the housing market and address their concerns. They provide valuable guidance and support to ensure that international students can find suitable housing options within their budgets. On the other hand, the government is providing state assistance to stimulate the development of new and additional student accommodation for public higher education institutions. This support aims to alleviate the pressure on the housing market and provide more accessible options for international students. Accommodation providers are also playing a role by trying to bridge the gap between the government and the students, ensuring that the students' basic needs are fulfilled.

While various stakeholders step up and do their part, it is important for students to stay informed about the latest developments in the local housing market, particularly rental prices. They are also advised to look for homestay options to acquire accommodation within their budgets. This is also beneficial for students intending to relocate to Sydney, as making advance accommodation bookings is a wise decision.

Despite the challenges posed by the housing crisis in Sydney, there is reason for optimism. Efforts are underway to increase affordable housing options for students and enhance community engagement. Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors can pave the way for a more inclusive and accessible housing market, making it easier for students to live and focus on their studies.

(Sayantan Biswas, Co-founder of UniAcco an extended arm of UniScholars is the author of the piece. All views expressed are his own.)