Wassup Peeps! Hope you're all rocking as usual. In case you ain't, don't worry, I'm here for you all. That said, buckle up! For another interesting conversation this week about how to manage yourselves if you're stuck in an environment that doesn't gel well with you.

Let's face it, sometimes we feel like we're caught up in a snooze-fest kind of environment because of many factors. Being in this situation is still OK, but when it turns TOXIC is when a boatload of issues start to plague us. If it just affects us in our professional lives, it's still manageable. But it messes up every aspect of our lives and wreaks havoc on our personal lives as well.

So here are some "been there, done that" tips to help you handle such a situation, be it at your school/college or at work...LIKE A BOSS!

1. The ME in ME is what I have to understand FIRST!

No! I'm not a follower or fan of any godman. The first piece of advice I have for you all is to focus on where you are lacking. The reason I say this is because in most cases, we feel that "I deserve better" and do not realise what we are doing is actually working against our interests.

Two strategies that work wonders:

First, seek feedback from others to understand whether it's only us who are facing these issues or feeling this way, or if it is a general feeling amongst most around us. If it's a general feeling, I have it covered, but if it's just you, then you'll have to figure out what's that factor/trait that's making you experience this feeling.

Second, understand from others around you what your unknown side is and use that to do a post-mortem analysis. The unknown side (part of a tool called Johari Window) is that part of our personality that we're not usually aware of but is visible to people around us. Shaking my legs is a part of my unknown side, which ticks people off and works against me in the background — just an example. It might be something trivial or major, but you definitely need to figure it out. Once this is down, you need to do a post-mortem analysis which is nothing but understanding your mistakes, letting your egotism not affect this process and understanding the root cause.

2. The I'm indispensable syndrome

Another major factor that I've seen affect even the most brilliant, potential and productive individuals is developing an attitude that they are an important cog in the machine, without which the machine won't run at all. The reason I'm focusing on the flipside is simply because these are some of the factors that make any environment toxic to us, and it is our own doing. If you've developed even an iota of this kinda feeling, you need to recalibrate yourself and get tuned to reality!

3. Find your tribe that matches your vibe

Another common mistake that leads to disastrous outcomes is trying to be the lone wolf and blaming the system. One of the most important requirements for us humans is being socially active. Whether we're actually able to change the environment or not, we need to be able to at least vent out or share our issues with others. But we can't just blindly run our mouths with everyone and everywhere, can we? This is why you need to seek a set of like-minded individuals who match your vibe and collectively work towards addressing this issue.

4. Find the zen master, grasshopper!

If you're still not able to bell the cat and figure out how to manage, seek industry veterans, experts or even ex-employees who've managed to thrive in the same organization and get mentored by them. If that too isn't feasible, seek out those who can throw some light on how to transition to a better work environment and assist you to explore opportunities.

5. Exit Stage Left...But do it RIGHT

Well, I'm definitely not asking you to be a quitter; I'm trying to make you understand that there is only so much that we can do! But, you need to promise me that you'll arrive at this plan only after exhausting all that I've mentioned above and some more that you've already researched on Google, capiche? So, keeping our overall mental health in mind, if you've exhausted all ways, plan for a clean and grand exit that doesn't ruffle anyone's feathers. The world is at your disposal and focus on how you can rock around the clock!

I end this week's conversation by raising a glass to celebrate your NEW AVATAR.

Your NUTRIC COACH,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj