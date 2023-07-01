The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) results were declared and many students are in the process of deciding whether they should drop a year or not. What a fence-sitting situation, ain't it? Well, been there, done that! But the zillion-dollar question is how does one decide if something is for them, be it a course or job?

It ain't easy, that's for sure! But you're in luck, as I'm about to share some tips on how to decide. But one strong disclaimer though — these are just tips to help you attain more clarity in your thoughts and take better decisions, but whatever your decision might be, it's ultimately yours and yours alone.

Be it during our campus or corporate life, we tend to regret our decision if we don't feel aligned with what we're doing. The best way to achieve this is to get some fundamentals right. This has helped me greatly and is my time-tested mantra. So here goes...

It's not always about the math — yes, I was horrible at it, but I'm not referring to the subject here. I'm rather referring to the calculations that we consider like starting salary, growth, how much money we'll make compared to others and so on. The ones who felt very smart initially and considered only this factor have been the fastest to burn down later in life. Let loose and experiment; you never know what you might discover!

Passion beats certification any day

Be patient. It's OK if you're studying something else or working a job you feel disconnected with. Once you figure out what comes to you naturally, it really doesn't matter whether you're certified, but your work will speak volumes. I'm not at all suggesting becoming a quack if you're interested in medicine; I'm trying to say that if you do your MBBS and are more interested in helping people on the mental health aspect, you need not have to become a psychiatrist. I'm an MBA in both Marketing and Human Resources, but I always knew where I belonged, did my Hypnotherapy, NLP Psychotherapy certification, and here I am... My passion has beat my (academic) certification, don't you think?

There's more than one way to skin a cat

If you're not able to figure out your passion, it's perfectly fine! Just go with the flow without thinking too much and be as productive as you can. Once you feel it in your bones, there are always many options and alternative approaches to achieve what you desire. Rome wasn't built in a day, was it?

Now that the foundation is set, here are 3 of my best tips (excluding the NO BRAINERS like Interest, Passion, Skills, Future Prospects, and the like)

1. Personal values, morals, ethics and level of fulfilment

The first best step I believe is to understand what makes you tick. What are your beliefs, values, morals, ethics and principles. Once you religiously INTROSPECT, ANALYSE and DOCUMENT these aspects it becomes fairly easy to understand your interests, passion and drive and then decide. The decision will be the right one as long as it is based on some or all aspects of what makes you feel content, brings a sense of achievement to you, makes you feel like you will accomplish something, experience a great level of fulfillment or something makes you experience a euphoric state of mind. Too overwhelming? Actually, it's not. Once you go down this path of understanding yourself, it becomes very evident. Trust me!

2. Upbringing, lifestyle and the kind of work we plan for our life

We all are built differently, have different temperaments and coping mechanisms. Some of us love being on our toes, some prefer sitting behind a desk. Some of us love to develop relationships whilst some of us prefer to be isolated and more focused. Simply put, one man's food is another man's poison, but what is our food and what is our poison? That's what we need to be able to understand. We need to consider all the above aspects to be able to figure out, not just where WE FIT, but, where we shall be the RIGHT FIT.

3. Forget attending interviews, start conducting them

Not the job kind but informational ones. Reach out to professionals who are already working in the domain that you're considering or subject matter experts who mentor those working in those domains. Be open and get all your doubts clarified. Irrespective of how stupid you feel your question is, ask without hesitation and do not give in to the fear of being judged. This will give you precious insights as you're hearing it from the horse's mouth, and also allow you to have a clearer understanding of your EXPECTATIONS VS REALITY.

Pro Tip

Make a SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, Threats) analysis of yourself and develop a decision matrix or a scoring system that you feel you're comfortable with. Assign values to different criteria that you feel are important to you, such as interest level, passion, job prospects, starting salary, alignment to your lifestyle, goals, and work-life balance. And then choose.

As the famous saying goes, choose to do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life. But choose wisely, coz if you don't, you'll never love a day of your life. All the best folks!

Hoping that you find the right path.

Yours ever eager to help guide,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj