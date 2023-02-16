The advancement in technology today is both a boon and a bane. I still remember the shift from the social networking site Orkut to Facebook and that transition itself was quite difficult for my generation. Many of us still find it challenging to keep up with all the new social media platforms that have sprung up. But today's generation has somehow managed to juggle their presence on all the available platforms and god knows how! They are still pretty active on all of them, but this does come at a steep cost...the time expended for the same.



Hence, today's piece is all about using technology for the betterment of our lives and to become more efficient in everything that we do as we have a wealth of information, tools and resources available on our fingertips and it's definitely a sin if we don't learn to exploit it to its fullest extent.



To keep it simple and easy to remember, here's my ABC formula to use technology to our benefit.



A - APPS, choosing the right ones!

Today, we are bombarded with millions of apps and each has its own utility. But we also tend to forget that there are a few apps that have almost all the features that we need on a single platform.

Trello, for example, is an excellent app to collaborate and work together with great features. Microsoft Teams too! There are many others for each area of productivity, I give this example to make you aware because sticking to WhatsApp can distract us as it's a common platform for communicating, whereas, the two mentioned above will keep you on track with your assignment.

The first step towards using technology to our benefit begins with identifying the most productive and efficient apps that also have more than one utility or which are the all-in-one kind.



B - Behavioural Modification

When I studied, we never had the opportunity to utilise apps like YouTube, which is a treasure trove of information to learn anything and everything. We had to refer to textbooks, make notes and go through the grind. The best thing to do is to use tools like YouTube, Coursera, Edx and other educational platforms to learn concepts pertaining to your subjects in a fun, interactive and easy-to-recall way.

Use technology to enhance your learning experience and also use other apps like calendars, reminders and note apps which, in turn, will allow you to modify your behaviour to become more efficient in all aspects — from learning faster to becoming disciplined and sticking to your goals/timelines.



C - Content, Communicate and Collaborate

In the initial stages, I request you to make a conscious attempt to seek true, validated and accurate information and make a list of those credible sources of information. Once you're past this phase, it becomes very easy for you to get the best content that will help you in your learning journey.

The next step is to communicate effectively and efficiently using the required apps that are in line with your plan of action, be it learning, projects or any other collaborative activity. Some examples are Trello, Discord and so on. The last step is to not just collaborate and share information using these tools, but to gain feedback and then work on it to ensure that your source of information is reliable, credible and authentic.



Here are some things to keep in mind to avoid misusing technology:



- Limit your screen time as excessive screen time can negatively impact both your physical and mental health



- Be mindful of your online presence. Think twice before posting anything online that could damage your reputation or compromise your privacy



- Use reliable sources. Technology has made it easier to access information, but it has also made it easier to get attracted or carried away by inaccurate or misleading information



- Lastly, avoid distractions. Though technology can be a useful tool for learning, it can also be a major distraction if you're using the wrong apps or tools. Ensure that you minimise distractions and stay focused on your work



May the force (of technology) be with you, all the very best.



With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"Your Coach"