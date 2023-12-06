As the December cycle of the National Testing Agency (NTA) University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 exam approaches, last-minute preparation and strategy can be crucial for success. Balancing effective study strategies, planning carefully for the exam, along with stress management are key during this period.

Students often struggle to maintain a balanced mind and struggle to stay away from distractions in the last few days leading up to the exam. Even students who have been preparing diligently for the last few months may struggle with anxiety and fail to manage this time properly, and this may lead to missing the cut-off of the exam by just a few marks leading to great disappointment from being unable to succeed.

So, here are some valuable tips and strategies to make the most of your last-minute preparations, make sure to read on if you want to make sure your preparation is on the right track:

Revision Schedule

Create a revision schedule that is detailed and specific; where every hour of your day is accounted for. Make sure you cover all the major topics. You can do this by planning the next few days in advance by setting realistic targets for the day, and making sure to revise both papers.

Revision does not need to be limited to theory, but focusing on practising many questions on the topics you have studied during the last few months is the best way to increase your score and understand your weak areas. Concentrate on fundamental concepts and those areas where you are weak. Try not to explore new topics in the last few days as this can lead to unnecessary anxiety and derail your well-planned preparation.

Mock Tests and Previous Papers

Take as many mock tests as possible, and solve previous years' question papers in a simulated manner by timing yourself for three hours to complete 150 questions. Make sure to practice according to your given exam schedule.

For example, if your NET exam is in the morning shift, make sure to practice one full paper every morning to attune your brain to stay alert and focused during the morning. This will give you a feeling of writing an actual exam during the practice and therefore help you manage exam anxiety and nervousness effectively.

Focusing on previous year’s questions (PYQs) is a wise decision as many topics from previous papers are repeated and they are a reliable source where keys are available to verify your answers. Practicing consistently will not only help in understanding the exam pattern, but will also boost confidence and improve time management skills

Time Management

Develop effective time management habits while engaging in your study sessions. With each day of revision and practice, the speed at which you can read and understand concepts will improve, thereby, reducing the time taken for each topic.

This also helps you evaluate your understanding of the concept. Whenever taking a mock test, focus on improving your reading speed and reading each question twice within a time limit of three hours for both the papers, by doing so, you’ll be mimicking the exam conditions and this will allow you to remediate any mistakes and improve your overall score.

Focus on Strengths

While it's essential to brush up on weaker areas, prioritise your strengths. In the exam, this can mean tackling well-known topics first, while during revision it is very important to revise what has already been studied. This will allow you to attempt the exam with confidence and can contribute significantly to your overall score.

Healthy Lifestyle

Ensure you are well-rested and maintain a healthy lifestyle. A good night's sleep and a balanced diet play a crucial role in maintaining concentration and stamina during the exam. Foods rich in protein and lower in sugar are ideal for long study sessions, avoiding junk food and all nighters can help maintain good concentration through study sessions as well as the exam.

Staying Updated with Current Affairs

While it is important to be aware of current affairs, make sure to spend time on this topic only according to its weightage and refrain from neglecting other topics. Watching a session or reviewing some important current affairs from a credible source should be adequate.

Paper 1 and 2 often contain questions from all 10 units of the syllabus, it is therefore imperative that all content is covered thoroughly without an overemphasis on one topic.

Avoid New Topics

Resist the temptation to delve into new topics at the last minute. Stick to what you've studied throughout your preparation to avoid confusion. This is the most important factor in being able to score well.

Students who give in to the temptation of exploring new topics and spending time on random resources that are rarely credible not only waste their precious time, but also tend to forget what they have studied earlier. This also creates unnecessary panic and fear of not knowing anything, when in fact you may even have covered the whole syllabus.

Smart Revision Techniques

Employ smart revision techniques such as mind maps, flashcards, and concise notes. Visual aids can help in quick recall and reinforce key concepts. Practising questions or mock tests that also contain explanations after the questions can be one of the most effective ways to revise.

Exam Day Strategy

Plan your exam day strategy, remember to read each question twice. Take the exam one question at a time, without spending too much time on any single question. Mark for review if you are doubtful, and refrain from changing many answers once you have already answered confidently.



Familiarise yourself with the exam centre, know the reporting time, and carry all necessary documents. Maintaining composure and concentration throughout the examination goes a long way in getting the right answers.

Positive Mindset

It is very important to stay optimistic about the outcome of the exam, negative thoughts can affect your concentration and overall motivation to do well in the exam. Believe in your preparation and try using positive affirmations in your mind, like countering negative thoughts with “I am smart! I will do my best in the exam! I can clear the exam!” Avoid unnecessary stress and self-doubt, as confidence is crucial for success.

Remember to customise these tips based on your individual study preferences and strengths. The last-minute preparation phase is about reinforcing what you already know and ensuring that you enter the examination hall with confidence.

In conclusion, the UGC NET exam is not only a test of knowledge but also your planning, strategy and how calm you can stay during a stressful situation. Utilise these last-minute tips to fine-tune your preparation and approach the exam with a clear and confident mindset.

Wishing you the very best for your UGC NET 2023 examination!

(The author is Hafsa Malik, an Unacademy Educator in the NTA UGC NET category. Views expressed are her own)