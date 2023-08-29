The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) are two of the most popular standardised tests for admission to B-Schools globally. But which test is right for you?

The GRE is a general test for admission to various graduate programmes, including business, law, and the humanities. In contrast, the GMAT is a specialised test that is specifically designed for admission to business school. But does that mean the GMAT is better than the GRE for seeking a management seat? Let’s find out.

Increasing popularity for GRE

Top business schools first started accepting GRE scores in 2006, and it has witnessed a spike in test takers over the past few years. Indian students taking the GRE increased from 56,782 in 2012-2013 to 114,647 in 2021-2022, an increase of around 50%.

Several reasons can be attributed to this trend, including it being deemed easier than GMAT, which is heavy on quant, stats, and data interpretation. Also, it enables one to apply across domains if an MBA is one of many options they are looking at, thus having to avoid taking multiple exams. Thirdly, there is the price difference too. While the GRE costs $213, the GMAT costs $275.

Major differences

While there is no outright difference in the skills tested by the two exams, there are some structure and difficulty level differences. The GRE has three sections: Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Analytical Writing. The GMAT has four sections: Analytical Writing Assessment, Integrated Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Verbal Reasoning.

Additionally, the GRE is said to be more vocabulary-oriented, while the GMAT leans towards grammar-related questions.

Another difference is that while GMAT is question-adaptive, that is, the difficulty level of the next question will be determined by your performance in the earlier one, the GRE is section-adaptive i.e., the difficulty of the next section will be determined by your performance in the previous one. Thus, GRE doesn’t limit you in answering questions per the order as you can move around in any one panel or section of the exam. On the other hand, GMAT requires you to answer each question in order.

Which is the easier option

It all comes down to your strengths and weaknesses. Since schools accepting these scores do not prefer one over the other, it is advised to take a mock test for each and analyse the results.

The verdict: Which is better for MBA admissions

With B-Schools accepting both scores, it is a matter of personal choice. However, do take note that some companies, especially investment and business consulting firms, may ask for GMAT scores while hiring. So, if you want to work in that field or have certain employers in mind, research these requirements beforehand.

AT A GLANCE

GRE

Sections

- Verbal reasoning

- Quantitative reasoning

- Analytical writing

Scoring

Reasoning sections are scored in the range of 130-170 each with one-point increment. The Analytical Writing section is scored separately. The total is calculated in a range of 260-340

Fee

$213

Score validity

Five years

GMAT

Sections

- Analytical writing

- Integrated reasoning

- Quantitative reasoning

- Verbal reasoning

Scoring

Total score ranges from 200-800. Integrated Reasoning and Analytical Writing are scored separately

Fee

$275