Hey there, the future trendsetters and trailblazers of our country! Let's get real — because let's face it, life isn't all rainbows always, especially when you're juggling so many things at once like assignments, deadlines and projects. These do lead to having the occasional "Am I insane?" moments.



So listen up, peeps! I get it. For now, take a chill pill! Relax and just hear me out as I give you some advanced-level, super-charged tips on how to get you to open up like a can of Mexican jumping beans, with the same energy!



The first thing to remember: It's not a weakness

Opening up, venting out, seeking help or just dropping your emotional baggage isn't a sign of weakness at all! On the contrary, it takes quite an amount of strength to even muster the courage to do so. But the most important factor to be considered is who you open up to!



The first step is the crucial step

Yes! It's sad that in today's materialistic, manipulative and exploitative world, we feel that we hardly have that ONE person who we can count on, but that's where we're wrong too. We don't really focus on those who are genuine just because they might be showing us tough love. So keep your mind open, and remind yourself to fall back on those who are ready to take a bullet for you, rather than those who shoot over your shoulder from behind! It might be parents, relatives, siblings, faculty, or anyone... Just make sure that your interests are protected and that it matters to those you approach.



We have THE POWER

Let me be a little brutal here. We don't realise the need for having systems in place until we, ourselves go through challenges regarding our mental health. It's not wrong, but since only a handful of people even open up, it becomes quite a challenge to make the system effective. So let me start off by giving you what has worked, in my experience.



WE have to look after US — the message needs to spread like WILDFIRE

Being independent and self-sufficient is definitely the way to go. Irrespective of whether the institution has a system or framework in place, students will always be hesitant to approach, fearing any form of repercussions or backlash. In order to do this, you need to form a club, group, or committee and exploit all the options available in your institution. A team of like-minded, empathic individuals should do the trick.



The generally feared repercussions or thoughts that make students hesitant are:



A) What if my classmates, peers or faculty come to know about my issues and make it public?



B) What if I'm considered weak?



C) What to do if I am perceived as a mental case and get bullied, shamed or considered an outcast?



D) What if my parents are informed?



Hence, the first step is to address these issues and any others that might be plaguing the minds of students. How? Plan a campaign and make everyone aware that they are understood. And what's a better way than spreading the message using word of mouth? The trust factor is highly important and this is the only mode of communication that will be effective. Tailor your message like a finely made suit that appeals to all. Go creative by using memes or Marvel and DC references. Make sure the message is heard and understood.



How do WE look after US?

Now that we've figured out how to spread the message and have that sorted, we need to figure out what works as a system. Since the system needs to address all the concerns above, it has to be ABCDEF.



Anonymous - It's pretty much self-explanatory, and the details should only be divulged to parents or a professional when there is a clear and evident danger of self-harm or threat to life in any way.



Bias-free - We have to ensure that the system is zero judgemental and irrespective of what the issue is, no matter how trivial or how serious, how taboo-istic, how severe, the team handling the system/platform should be mature, calm, composed and proactive. If you feel that there's no one who can fit the bill, then read ahead!



Collaborative - It's not always possible to have a team that can handle everything and there are times when we might need professionals, elders or more mature individuals to help out. Hence the system should be easy to manage and allow for collaborations. Onboarding and off should be easy. If not, at least a person should be assigned to set up everything for individuals who are volunteering to help.



Dynamic - The system should be able to factor in all scenarios and not only be prepared to handle it but also ensure to keep the ones seeking help engaged until they are handed over safely to a professional. It should also be accessible 24/7. So the team should be able to work in shifts.



Efficient - I don't think I have to explain this as it's pretty self-explanatory.



And finally,



Feedback mechanism - Continuously seeking feedback from students about the effectiveness of existing support services and gathering suggestions for improvement is very crucial and a part of the daily routine. This needs to be HARDWIRED into the system from day one.



How to make the system rock?

Deciding on the system is quite a task and you need to take all aspects into account, like access to technology, how to maintain anonymity, how to reach out in case of emergency, how to involve medical professionals, what to do during MAYDAY situations and so on.



Here are some tips that have worked wonders:



A) Having a dedicated Whatsapp number wherein people can send questions and seek help.



B) Creating an Instagram or Facebook page, posting questions anonymously and seeking volunteers who can be SPONSORS to the ones in need until they are better.



C) Collaborating with reputed institutions Like NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) or other NGOs that are verified and effective.



D) Creating a fund and seeking donations, especially from alumni who are well-settled to keep this running, or scaling up the system to the level of other helplines.



4. Making it ROCK around the CLOCK

Once the system is in place to make it more appealing and make everyone comfortable in approaching it, here are some more tips that will make it work wonders:



A) Involve the faculty or institution. If that doesn't vibe because of various factors, team up with the class monitors/student representative and constantly monitor and identify students who might be exhibiting sudden variations in academic performance, attendance and behavioral changes.



B) Have a strategy to reach these students personally and effectively.



C) Either get trained, mentored or get someone qualified to help you help these students after they have been identified.



D) Encourage students who have benefitted or overcome challenges to celebrate their victories publicly to reinforce the message that this whole system is designed BY THE STUDENTS, FOR THE STUDENTS and they are well understood.



E) It's highly important to ensure that non-stigmatizing and inclusive language, processors and protocols are a must as they are crucial when discussing mental health. This greatly helps in reducing the fear of being judged.



I've been in this space for more than a decade and have been doing everything that it takes to spread awareness of the importance of mental health and also do my bit to help as many as I can. Hence, rather than discussing what others can do, today's piece is about helping you to ACT. I hope it gives you all the tools necessary to create, sustain and keep improving in an awesome way to ensure that we have only smiles all around!



Be fierce, fearless, fabulous and fantastic!



With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

The Coach





Always remember, help is around the corner.

Here are some numbers:

NIMHANS TELE MANAS - 14416

Or 080-46110007

Fortis Stress Helpline

08376804102