Wassup rockstars?! Listen up! This week, we're going to dive deep into the realm of mind mastery that'll leave everyone around you dumbfounded. If you're ready to dive into a test, interview, or exam like you own the place, buckle up and get ready to rumble with some advanced tips that'll make you the talk of the town.

Though I'm focusing on prepping yourselves to the level of hitting the ball out of the stadium in just one shot, I'd also like to emphasise the fact that it's completely OK even if you don't get the desired results the first time. No pressure, peeps! That's all I'm saying.

The MAGICAL MINDFULNESS technique:

In order to be completely chillaxed and calm, first make it a habit to practice deep breathing techniques, and then work your way to being able to meditate. Deep breathing is where you need to take the deepest breaths possible and exhale as slowly and comfortably as you can. The key to reaching the next level is to be able to focus only on your breathing, period!

Once you're able to do this, use this relaxed state of mind to focus on your thoughts and feelings, and try to analyse them one at a time. Then you can decide the best way forward. This is to ensure that you aren't overwhelmed with the task at hand and plan everything forward, like a BOSS!

Three important things to follow here:

1. Have an open attitude and let go of your baggage

2. Be zero judgemental

3. If you're not able to focus, allow your mind to wander as much as it wants to initially and then focus back on your relaxation

Engineering is a marvel but REVERSE ENGINEERING is legendary

Nope! I'm not asking you to reverse engineer a Tesla but I'm referring to developing the habit of reverse engineering previous test papers or interview scenarios. This will help you to analyze the right answers, pattern of questions, thought processes and strategies used by top performers. Do this and you'll create YOUR OWN STRATEGIES which will help you perform without breaking a sweat. But you definitely need to do some grunt work. Nothing comes easy now, does it?

Don't be a devil but be your own DEVIL'S ADVOCATE

Who's the best judge of our progress? It is us! So who better to help us understand our shortcomings? Develop a habit by making it a conscious exercise to regularly reflect on your progress and be critical of yourself to understand where you can improve. Make a note of distractions, failed strategies and also where you need help and who's the best to approach. United we stand, united we also can conquer. No shame in asking for help all around.

Low attention span? Absolutely no problem!

Focus on understanding when you're losing focus and immediately take a break. Then make it a point to MINDFULLY and CONSCIOUSLY push yourself for longer periods of time. Not working? Use the Pomodoro Technique, which is similar but a much more clearly defined technique. It is a time management tool which is based on 25-minute time frames. You need to focus, concentrate and achieve 25 minutes of productive work and then take five-minute breaks. Longer breaks, typically 15 to 30 minutes, are taken after four consecutive work intervals.

So, 25 minutes of productive work, five minutes break — repeat for four cycles and then take a 15-30 minute break as a reward based on how productive you've been. Do this religiously and after a couple of weeks you'll run this technique on autopilot. Amazing, ain't it?

Build your palace... MEMORY PALACE

Heard of the Loci Method? No? It's also known as the memory palace technique. I'm sure you're going, "Aaaaah, this I've heard of!" It's one of the most effective memory enhancement techniques, having a 4-step process:

1. You build a house or a palace using your imagination.

2. You define a particular path. For example, a path from the entrance to the living room to the dining table, the basement and so on.

3. You ENCODE by placing things you need to remember in each room.

4. You DECODE and RECALL the list of things that you've placed in each room.

Build away! But here's a pro tip: If you follow the magical mindfulness technique, you'll rock like a hurricane when using the Loci method.

Map your mind using MIND MAPS

Mind mapping has been a technique that's worked wonders for ages. And there is so much information available online that I'm sure you can figure it out. But here's a pro tip: Some of us require engagement and if you feel excited to try it out on your phone, be my guest.

Last but not least, chunk it down

This is something of a lifestyle that I practice and hence preach about it like crazy! Break down larger chores into smaller chunks and then focus on completing one chunk at a time, with your best.

My cheat sheet

You can mix up the steps based on your liking, but here's my optimum order of using the above techniques:

Chunk it down - Pomodoro technique - memory palace - mind maps - devil's advocate - reverse engineering - magical mindfulness - rinse + repeat = ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK!

Well, there you have it, my future brainiacs. These advanced tips will be your wildcard entry to creating an awestruck audience around you. With these up your sleeve, you'll not just walk into that test, exam or interview — you're going to go in as cool as a cucumber and come out dazzling like a superstar!

With Regards and already starry-eyed,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach