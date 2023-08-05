The gross enrollment ratio in higher education in India stands at 27.3%. The enrollment in distance education was noted to be 45.7 lakh, an increase of around 7 per cent since 2019-20. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 fixed the target of achieving 50% GER in higher education by 2035.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), is the world's largest open university in terms of highest enrollment and with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation A++.

IGNOU is known for:

Flexible admission rules

Individualised study

Flexibility in terms of place, pace and duration

Nationwide student support services network

Cost-effective programmes

Resource sharing

Collaboration and networking with other universities

The modular programmes are offered in compliance with NEP 2020 guidelines. The programmes follow a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach. The multiple entry and multiple exit facility is available in the university for general programmes of BA, BCom, BSc and BCA programmes.

IGNOU provides world-class self-learning material both in print and softcopy versions. The learning package contains audio and video programmes. The video programmes are also telecast on the national network of Gyan Darshan and Swayam Prabha channels including Gyan Vani FM radio, a network of educational channels operating from various cities in the country.

The university shall provide web-enabled academic support to the learners.

Teleconferences

Live sessions are conducted via satellite through the interactive Gyan Darshan channel as well as simultaneously webcast via www.ignouonline.ac.in and via Facebook Live sessions. Practical sessions are held at designated institutions for which the schedule is provided by the Learner Support Centres.

The university offers certificates, diplomas, advance diplomas, postgraduate (PG), diplomas and degrees, which are conventional as well as innovative. IGNOU has developed and launched programmes integrating vocational skills and fine-tuning academic courses.

At the graduation level it launched:

Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) Tourism Management (BAASTM)

Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) (BAAS)

Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAASMSME)

Bachelor of Science (Applied Skills) (BSCAS)

Bachelor of Commerce (Applied Skills) (BCOMAS)

Similarly in the post-COVID, IGNOU launched online programmes.

The postgraduate online programmes are:

Master of Business Administration (Banking & Finance)

Master of Business Administration

Master of Commerce

Master of Commerce in Business Policy and Corporate Governance

Master of Computer Application

Master of Computer Applications

Master of Science (Food and Nutrition)

Master of Arts (Economics)

MA in Distance Education

Master of Arts in Adult Education

The undergraduate online programmes on offer are:

Bachelor of Arts (General),

BA Honours in History, Psychology, Political Science, Sociology, anthropology

BSc Honours in Biochemistry

BCom in Accountancy and Finance, Corporate Affairs and Administration, Finance and Cost Accounting

Likewise IGNOU is offering online diploma programmes such as:

Diploma in Aquaculture

Diploma in Panchayat Level Administration & Development

Diploma in Event Management

Diploma in Dairy Technology

Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education

Diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development

Diploma in Creative Writing in English

Diploma in Value Education

Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education

Diploma in Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables

IGNOU launched new programmes which include:

Master of Arts in Migration and Diaspora

BBA in Retailing

MA in Environmental studies

For Civil Services aspirants who opt for Anthropology can pursue MA in Anthropology and BSc Anthropology.

Admissions to online and open and distance learning programmes of IGNOU are done online. The link for admission is https://iqnouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

The prospective learners are required to create their user ID and password for logging in to the system and upload the required documents along with the submission of the Admission Form. The university provides an exemption of programme fees to students from SC/ST category as per its policy. The policy is reviewed for every admission cycle.

Further details regarding the programmes can be accessed via IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates may also contact: 04023117550, 9492451812 or visit IGNOU Regional centres.

Admissions for the July 2023 session are in progress.

(Dr K Ramesh is the Regional Director, IGNOU, Regional Centre, Hyderabad. Views expressed are his own)