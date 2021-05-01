T he mental pressure that comes along with making a decision about one’s career varies from person to person. It can’t be taken lightly by the youth as that is one of the major reasons for the decision to go wrong at times. The anxiety and stress that is accompanied with the mental pressure incapacitate the free-flowing thinking ability of the youth, causing great strain in their movement towards their most favoured career destination. Having stated this, we also need to emphasise that mental pressure can’t be totally avoided neither can the youth escape from it. It is a natural phenomenon that comes from within the family, peer group and social contacts; something which the youth need to cope with.

The reality is that those who can cope with the mental strain and stress eventually can emerge more successful than those who are not able to cope with it. It is high time that the youth realise that this kind of mental strain and stress is something that happens day in and day out and the best and most pragmatic way to handle it is to create a passage for it to go out of their minds. Creating a ‘Trash Zone’ within the mind can certainly be one of the more effective methods for you to tackle this issue. It can be of great help to you especially when you are expected to move swiftly and confidently in the career development scenario to make the best out of the opportunities that come your way in the professional arena. The trash zone is a mental space that you create consciously to throw away negative influences that come your way in any form — either through words or actions that are detrimental to you.

Do not take insults, criticism and any slights straight to your heart. Keep it at a comfortable distance by enlarging the picture of your self-esteem to protect you from getting bogged down by these attributes. Never go into playback mode to reflect on the hurtful life experiences that can make you feel less confident when you are faced with the life-changing opportunities of career prospects.

Not personal: Personal comments aren’t validated in the professional arena

Refresh it: The trash zone must be periodically refreshed through meditation