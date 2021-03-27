The recent RIPPED JEANS controversy, which made the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirat Singh Rawat face heavy flak from all over, got me thinking about how we judge a book by its cover. Not just that, it also made me realise how we give in to first impressions whereas, in today’s world, it just doesn’t hold true. Gone are the days wherein first impressions were the best. Today it’s about knowing the TRUE nature of an individual, which takes time. I’ve also always argued that in most cases our first impressions have actually been contrary. The best example of this is the first day of school, college or even work. The ones whom we perceived to be having a negative attitude or felt were acting very pricey were the ones who actually ended up becoming our BFFs by the time we were done.

The CRUX of the issue

I’m definitely NOT supporting anyone here, but the message I believe the minister was trying to relay was to ensure that our CULTURAL/RELIGIOUS VALUES survive amidst the rampant influence of the west. He was trying to point out how the future generations will get influenced by the present and if the present generation focuses too much on Western fashion trends, will it be possible for our cultural heritage to survive?

At the same time, every individual has the right to choose what they like to wear or what they’re comfortable in, be it ripped jeans or tank tops. There are a place and time for everything.

One thing I really cannot comment on is what Usha Thakur said to back up the statement made by the Uttarakhand CM. She said that it was a bad omen to wear torn clothes and this is a highly subjective matter. It depends on how strong the beliefs and superstitions of each individual are. But it definitely doesn’t mean that people are restricted from wearing what they like or want.

How I look at it

I support women in almost every aspect be it gender equality, safety and security and so on. The fire in my belly to do so is large because of witnessing first-hand how my mother suffered in her professional life. I have no qualms about what anyone wears but what I would like to focus on is that we should have an OPEN ATTITUDE. We need to learn to respect each and every individual for what they are and how they want to lead their lives. One man’s food is another man’s poison is the saying. Nobody is forcing one to eat the other food and get poisoned. The same goes for our choices too, if we don’t like how another person is leading their life, we need to be aware that it is their life and not ours. They have the freedom and we are nobody to curtail it or police them. We also need to remember that we need to read the book i.e. get to know the person before we draw conclusions based on the cover or how they appear.

My only concern is the safety of women as I’ve seen how rare it is for a woman to wear what she wants without having to face whistles and perverted looks.

Also, what is considered beauty nowadays is unrealistic, which social media has proven and the same goes for fashion too. Wear something if you love it, don’t do it because others are doing it... you need to create an identity not

copy!

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

‘The Coach’