The online medium of education must be considered as the best opportunity to scale up, since it offers the advantage of ‘Personalised Learning’, through which the learner can actually learn at their pace and relate to the learning inputs at their level of understanding. Moreover, the multiple avenues of interaction, assignments and tasks can be carried out with greater involvement and interest by the learner since the window of participatory learning gives them the cushion of flexibility within their own comfort zones.

With the advent of learning offered through the digital medium in an online mode, the youth will have to accommodate and adjust to the trend and go with the flow in terms of completing the course or learning module with utmost motivation and serious intent. Many a time, this is found to be missing as the students do not realise how big an opportunity this might be to increase and expand their learning competency.

The disdain that sets in within the mindset of the youth who have showcased the tendency to be restless and reckless has very much impacted their learning outcomes, which is eventually the yardstick that is taken into consideration. The palpable reason could be that they have not been able to convert the digital platform to their advantage. One good thing that could come to their rescue in this regard is the opportunity of a Personalised Learning Framework that comes along with online education. In it, students’ learning can be customised to their needs and requirements based on their environment. On a wider canvas, we need to accept that the educational environment of the learner, particularly the youth, centres on this concept, which can be very instrumental and vital to enhancing their abilities, if taken in the right spirit.

It might not be out of place, if it is mentioned that realising the potential of the Personalised Learning Opportunity could be the gateway for students to get hold of the experience of making learning a life-enhancing exercise for their career growth.

Here are some points to remember:

Must believe

When you believe that learning will benefit you, you will be motivated

Be independent

Online learning process is all about being self-reliant and independent

Skill yourself

When your performance brings your skills to the fore, it is progression