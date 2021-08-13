Jane and Mary have been friends for more than two decades. After Mary moved to another city a few years ago, both Jane and Mary used to exchange emails frequently till six months ago. Now, Mary’s replies to Jane’s emails and WhatsApp messages are becoming less frequent. Jane thinks that she is being ghosted. Have you ever been ghosted by your close friend? What is the meaning of the phrase ‘to be ghosted’ or ‘to ghost someone’? To ghost someone means to abruptly cut off all communication with the person without giving any reason for doing so.

She does not respond to any of his emails or text messages. I think he is being ghosted.

Have you ever been ghosted by any of your close friends?



Ghosting, defined as disappearing from someone’s life without any communication, is a new dating term used in informal situations in the age of digital communication. In many cases, online friends are not permanent friends. Those who used to be active on social media stop being active all of a sudden. When we do not get responses to our posts or text messages for a long period of time, we feel that we are being ghosted by them.

He thought of ghosting her after a 30-day trial period, but she ghosted him on the third day itself.

Those who are engaged in online dating should be prepared for ghosting.

Many American slang expressions are used in other parts of the world as the world has become a global language due to easy access to the internet and social media. Look at this conversation between two friends:

Sam: Hi Ram. Are you free this evening?

Ram: Bro, I can make myself free if you’re going to take me to a nice place.

Sam: We have a birthday party of our friend…

Ram: Birthday party? I’m not a party animal. I don’t enjoy parties.

Sam: I thought you were a party animal.

Ram: I don’t like parties where people booze and make noise. I’m allergic to alcohol.

Sam: It is not a booze-up.

Ram: If it is not a booze party, then I’ll join you.

Sam: By the way, how’s your cousin, Ramesh? I haven’t seen him recently.

Ram: Bro, he has become a couch potato.

Sam: A couch potato?

Ram: Yes, he doesn’t get out of the house. He spends the whole day watching Netflix.

The meaning of the informal expressions, such as bro, party animal, booze-up and booze party in the conversation above can be easily understood, based on the context.