Ignorance is no longer bliss, especially with regard to the career development scenario in the modern, digitised, and competitive world. It would not be out of place to mention that ignorance would actually amount to personal decay if not overcome at the right time.

There is a reason for me to state this in the column meant for career development. Yes, it is certainly to sensitise about the power of ‘professional reinforcement’. Career Development in the modern era is like a team game in which you have many players or stakeholders who can be counted upon as possible resources for the youth to make a perfect choice. Professional and industry experts who could give valuable inputs to the youth to make informed decisions are very much within the reach of everyone. The only stumbling block is that a majority of the youth are ignorant of their presence and also do not have an idea of how to make use of their professional acumen.

Professional reinforcement could be a powerful game-changer if the youth, particularly the students and graduates, make use of it with purpose and determination. The experts would be able to give insights, information, practical knowledge, professional tips and above all can give valuable alert on the various career openings that come across.

Reinforcement is additional support that would only work out if it is sought. It will never come to you as an automatic choice in many cases, except if the expert is within your family circles. But on a general condition, it is up to the youth to seek the help, assistance and mentorship of such professional experts.

As a human resource person, I find much youth with shallow knowledge and insight on their career choices. They are not clear about their future. It does not augur well for those who are not displaying a clear and committed intent of moving forward with a career choice. They would remain as part of the large chunk who languish with work that they are not enthusiastic about, which will be counterproductive for 'work-life balance' in the later stages of their life.



Education

Choose the right course to ensure you have the right, desired career

Training

Internships and hands-on experience are integral to career development

Information

This will throw light on various job openings, their scope and benefits