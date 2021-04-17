The career development scenario is all about playing to win in an ethical manner. You have to be absolutely clear in your mind that you are playing a game with enough positivity and that too, to win for your own development and prosperity in a professional arena. There is a big difference between just playing a game casually, which eventually might lead you to lose, and playing it with confidence to win.

I am stating this since I get to meet many youngsters for career guidance who come with a casual attitude and are never too serious that they have to conquer the odds to become successful. I am amazed that in an era of global competitiveness, they are stuck within their own world of negativity and do not sound energetic or positive about their prospects. While reflecting on what could possibly be the reasons for them to behave in such a manner, I was able get some leads which, I presume, are worth sharing here.

- Many of the final-year students who are passing out of colleges have practically lost faith in themselves with regard to career prospects, due to the prevailing pandemic. In a sense, it is true that opportunities have reduced, but there are always many avenues that are still to be explored. They must realise that they cannot generalise any situation and relegate themselves to defeat even before starting to play the game.

- There is palpable pressure from the family to find a job fast enough and get a stable salary, rather than allow them the mental space to seek out to construct a career which is enriching for them. This seems to be the middle-class family attitude, which at

times works against the confidence of the youth.

- Lack of professional orientation and preparation during the course of their study also acts as a deterrent in this aspect.

- Stunted self-esteem is yet another worrying factor among a vast majority of the youth these days. They are unable to express themselves with confidence and clarity by reflecting the appropriate soft skills, despite having a good academic track record.