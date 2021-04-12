Nothing comes close to what happened in Russia recently, when a team of doctors stayed behind and completed an open heart surgery even as the roof of the hospital caught fire and the fire was not far away from engulfing the entire building. Today’s column is not just dedicated to doctors, but all the FIRST RESPONDERS and soldiers who put themselves at risk to ensure that we are safe.

Every profession is different, demands different skill sets, abilities and mindset. But those professions that either revolve around preventing harm to the environment or that are instrumental in saving lives require a whole new level of selflesness, a quality not everyone can develop. In order to develop SELFLESSNESS, one must develop UNCONDITIONALITY.

Only when these two qualities are developed can a person be the right fit to become a doctor, soldier, firefighter, emergency rescue and disaster management, law enforcement officer and so on. The next most important characteristic trait that is required is the ability to take risks. This doesn’t just refer to the ability to take risks, it is all about taking calculated risks. In order to take calculated risks, the decision making process is equally crucial and hence, optimum decision making skills are a necessity too.

Critical thinking and situation handling play a major role in developing the ability to take split second decisions. Once there’s a willingness to pursue a profession like this and you’re ready with all your heart, all the other skills develop automatically as you gain experience. The training process is pretty intense which ensures that the skills are imbibed effectively.

How to be ready

The first step is to decide whether you’re cut out for such a profession. Do you feel it in your gut that this is what you want to do for the rest of your life? But one thing is for sure, you need to have one question definitely answered... are you willing to go the EXTRA MILE?

Once you’ve decided to go ahead, it also means that you’re pretty sure about what’s driving you. You need to exploit that driving force to MOTIVATE you to ensure that you meet all the basic requirements and pass the necessary exams to pursue your career. If you’re half sure, now is the right time to drop this as there shall be too much at stake going forward. After all, a little hesitation can lead to catastrophic outcomes.

One advice I usually give people who aren’t sure is to become volunteers or take up internships in the fields that they’re planning to pursue as it gives them first-hand experience. If both aren’t possible, ask someone whom you know to take you along with them to work. Most of these professions also require a physical exam and you need to be in shape. So ensure that you’re working towards satisfying all the requirements holistically.

