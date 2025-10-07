Over 47,000 foreign students ‘missing’ in Canada; many believed to be from India, MP raises alarm

Nearly 47,200 international students in Canada have been flagged as “potentially non-compliant” with the conditions of their study permits, according to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The figure, which represents around 8 per cent of the total international student population, was revealed during a recent House of Commons committee meeting, as reported by National Post.

The data suggests that tens of thousands of students may have either left their designated institutions without notice or are continuing to reside in the country without proper authorisation. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who raised the issue, questioned Canada’s ability to track international students who may be violating visa norms.

“Nearly 8 per cent of foreign students, about 79,000, are non-compliant and have ‘disappeared’ in Canada with study permits as of 2024,” Garner said, adding pointedly, “Do you know where these people are?”

Responding to the query, Aiesha Zafar, a senior official at IRCC, clarified that the 8 per cent figure pertains to students for whom the government has sought verification from educational institutions but has not yet received confirmation of enrollment or compliance.

“We have not yet determined whether or not they are fully non-compliant. These are initial results that the institutions provide to us,” Zafar explained, as reported by National Post.

When pressed on whether the authorities are capable of locating such students, Zafar noted that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is responsible for tracking foreign nationals and conducting investigations within the country. The information gathered by the IRCC is shared with the CBSA, but officials have yet to confirm the final status of the flagged students.

Reports indicate that Indian nationals are among the largest groups represented in the list of potentially non-compliant students. Expressing concern over the revelations, Rempel Garner said she was “shocked at the numbers” and gave verbal notice of a motion to summon Conestoga College President John Tibbits to testify before the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration.