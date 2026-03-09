Manipur plans economic support scheme for 3.5 lakh women in SHGs

Strengthening connectivity also remains a major focus of the government, he said, adding that apart from the expansion and upgrading of roads, funds have been provided for the maintenance of existing roads. For this purpose, Rs 914 crore has been allocated in the 2026-27 Budget Estimates, which will supplement resources under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and the SASCI programme for the road sector.