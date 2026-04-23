College post office shuts at Ernakulam library, merges with head office

Kochi: The College Post Office, which operated from the premises of the Ernakulam Public Library on Convent Road, will soon be closing its doors for the final time this weekend. The decision, no doubt, has come as a big blow to patrons of the library, many of whom used it to send books and access other postal services.
“The post office has been a big boon for the patrons of the library, and, of course, for the locals. Truth be told, we didn’t want them to leave. After all, for a library, any institution that offers services to people is a natural ally,” said K P Ajith Kumar, the library secretary.
“And for their part, the post office had been very regular with their rent payments, and their team was indeed a cordial bunch. So, it’s a shame that this decades-long relationship is coming to an end,” Ajith added.
It was in 2003 that India Post began services on the library premises. Over the course of nearly 25 years, even as the city changed around them, both the institutions stood as oases of solace and had gathered a growing tribe of patrons.
“It’s sad that the Post has decided to close this office,” said Priya K Peter, the librarian. “Their services were very beneficial to our members, and a lot of them were regularly seen availing postal services with their library visits,” she added.
The symbiosis between the two had also seen the library forgoing any increase in the rent that India Post had to pay during the last contract renewal period. “They pay Rs 52,000 per month. Compared to the going rates on MG Road, this is considerably low. But it didn’t matter. As people servicing institutions, making money is not our motive,” Ajith said.
This decision to close was entirely theirs, the library secretary clarified.
According to India Post officials that TNIE spoke to, the decision came following a policy decision at the national level, which mandated that only one post office should function in a certain radius. The College Post Office was only 800 metres away from the Ernakulam Head Post Office on Hospital Road.
“The move is part of a larger rationalisation process,” Syed Ansar, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Ernakulam Division, told TNIE. “It is happening not just in Kerala. But all over India. Offices within a certain radius are merged into one, along with the staff and the services they offered,” he added.
He also highlighted that the Ernakulam Head Post Office, which is only a five-minute walk from the now-closing College Post Office, is better equipped to take care of all postage service needs, and urged all patrons of the latter to move their business there.
“The decision is so that we could help the people more efficiently,” Syed added.
On the now available library space, Ajith said, “The committee has decided to rent it again, perhaps this time, for the usual going rates on MG Road. Ideally, to an establishment that is keeping in line with the dignity of the library. And any surge in rent income will greatly assist us in our time of modernisation.”
The library is undergoing a spree of modernisation exercises this year. Recently, an old building on their premises was renovated and turned into an improved reading room. There are also plans to construct a new building with enhanced services.
Changing policy
India Post’s recent policy change has made it appear that a lot of their offices are closing down in the city. But Syed Ansar, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Ernakulam Division, told TNIE that this is on account of the merger of their units which are within a certain radius.
“In the case of Tripunithura, two offices were functioning under the roof of a single building. Their operations were merged. But, of course, if you go by the records, you will think a post office has closed. This is not the case. The change is only for efficiency purposes,” Syed said.
TNIE has also learned that the India Post is currently exploring the possibility of opening new offices in areas currently outside of the radius of their current units. The money that is likely to come in following the policy change is expected to greatly aid in this matter.