CocoClash: What overstimulating content does to kids

Fast cuts, flashy colours, loud noises… these screen-time staples may look fun, but they come at a hidden cost.
Here’s what the science says:
Habit:
Watching ultra-fast cartoons (with rapid scene changes, jump cuts, high-pitched audio)
Impact:
Can reduce executive function and delay attention span development. One study found just 9 minutes of fast content impaired cognitive control in preschoolers.
Habit:
Binge-watching videos (especially autoplay-heavy formats like Reels or Shorts)
Impact:
Disrupts the brain's reward system, leading to shorter attention spans and difficulty with delayed gratification.
Habit:
Overuse of sound+light toys and musical games (especially under age 3)
Impact:
Can overwhelm sensory systems, making real-world stimuli feel "boring" in comparison. Reduces interest in independent, imaginative play.
Habit:
Exposure to “educational” but overly animated contentLeads to passive learning.
Impact:
Children may mimic tone and exaggeration, but not develop conversational or emotional regulation skills.
Habit:
Gaming apps with bright colours and constant feedback
Impact:
Trains the brain to seek instant rewards, which is linked to frustration intolerance and reduced perseverance in tasks.
Habit:
Switching rapidly between apps/content (e.g. jumping between YouTube, games, and chat)Undermines focus.
Impact:
Kids struggle with task persistence and show signs of mental fatigue even after short sessions.