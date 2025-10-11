CocoClash: What overstimulating content does to kids

Fast cuts, flashy colours, loud noises… these screen-time staples may look fun, but they come at a hidden cost.

Here’s what the science says:

Habit:

Watching ultra-fast cartoons (with rapid scene changes, jump cuts, high-pitched audio)

Impact:

Can reduce executive function and delay attention span development. One study found just 9 minutes of fast content impaired cognitive control in preschoolers.

Habit:

Binge-watching videos (especially autoplay-heavy formats like Reels or Shorts)

Impact:

Disrupts the brain's reward system, leading to shorter attention spans and difficulty with delayed gratification.

Habit:

Overuse of sound+light toys and musical games (especially under age 3)

Impact:

Can overwhelm sensory systems, making real-world stimuli feel "boring" in comparison. Reduces interest in independent, imaginative play.

Habit:

Exposure to “educational” but overly animated contentLeads to passive learning.

Impact:

Children may mimic tone and exaggeration, but not develop conversational or emotional regulation skills.

Habit:

Gaming apps with bright colours and constant feedback

Impact:

Trains the brain to seek instant rewards, which is linked to frustration intolerance and reduced perseverance in tasks.

Habit:

Switching rapidly between apps/content (e.g. jumping between YouTube, games, and chat)Undermines focus.

Impact:

Kids struggle with task persistence and show signs of mental fatigue even after short sessions.