Students take over Assam’s streets over ST status demands

Hundreds of students, led by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), took to the streets of Assam, wielding torches in a procession from Chilarai College to Golakganj Bazaar.



The march on Wednesday, September 10, demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community and the creation of a separate Kamatapur state. The initially peaceful demonstration turned tense when police and paramilitary forces intervened, halting the march, reported India Today.



Protesters claim the security personnel used a lathi-charge, injuring several participants, including women, despite the non-violent nature of the protest. The clash prompted the AKRSU to call for a 12-hour bandh in Dhubri on Thursday, September 11, leading to blocked roads, shuttered markets, and heightened security in the district bordering Bangladesh.



Push for constitutional recognition

The Koch-Rajbongshi community is joined by the Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes in their decades-long struggle for ST status. These groups argue that recognition is critical to protecting their land rights, cultural identity, and socio-economic security.



The Moran Students’ Union recently rallied thousands in Margherita to demand ST status and autonomy under the Sixth Schedule.



The AKRSU has also intensified its campaign for a separate Kamatapur state, bringing renewed attention to the broader issue of constitutional recognition for Assam’s indigenous communities.



Government response and actions

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the police action as "unfortunate" and ordered an investigation. The officer in charge of Golakganj police station was suspended, and the officer at Gauripur was withdrawn from duty. Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, tasked with assessing the situation, visited injured students in Dhubri and reported they were stable.



He attributed the incident to a misunderstanding and urged community leaders to maintain peace. Sarma assured the public that no serious injuries occurred and promised strict action against any police personnel found guilty of excessive force. The government has also committed to presenting a detailed report on the ST status demands during the November assembly session.



The protests have spotlighted long-standing grievances, with student groups vowing further agitation if their demands remain unmet.