SAU faculty member terminated after questioning police presence on campus

The South Asian University (SAU) has terminated economics faculty member Dr Snehashish Bhattacharya, two years after placing him under suspension for questioning police presence on campus. He was suspended on June 16, 2023, and received a termination notice on September 11 this year, 2025, effective from the suspension date, reported The News Minute.

Protests and disciplinary action

The issue stemmed from student protests in September 2022 against the reduction of postgraduate stipends from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,000.

On October 13, 2022, police were called to the campus, and disciplinary action was taken against several students. Faculty members, including Dr Bhattacharya, wrote to the administration opposing police intervention and the measures against students.

On December 30, 2022, show-cause notices were issued to four faculty members — Dr Bhattacharya, Srinivas Burra, Irfanullah Farooqi, and Ravi Kumar — on charges of “making wild and unsubstantiated allegations” and “association with a Marxist study circle.” All denied the charges.

Termination despite pending appeal

After refusing to submit regret letters in February 2024, Dr Bhattacharya faced continued inquiry. The disciplinary committee claimed 25 charges were “proved”, but allegedly did not share its report with him.

Despite an urgent plea filed in the Delhi High Court on September 2, the university served him a termination notice on September 11.