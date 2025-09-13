Federation of Telangana colleges calls indefinite strike citing Rs 1,200 crore pending dues

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions, representing management of degree, engineering and pharmacy colleges across Telangana, announced that colleges will remain closed indefinitely from September 15, protesting against pending fee reimbursement dues, reported The Hindu.

Colleges seek immediate dues release

The management, after a meeting with Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Balakista Reddy and Secretary Venkatesh Sriram on Friday, September 12, said the State Government failed to release a part of the dues it had earlier promised.

They have demanded the immediate release of Rs 1,200 crore already allotted in the budget for generated tokens, along with the establishment of a proposed Fee Funding Bank.

Financial crisis for institutions

Representatives K Sunil Kumar, K Krishna Rao, K S Ravi Kumar, and N Ramesh Babu noted, that the prolonged delay has left private institutions unable to pay faculty salaries for several months. With Dasara festival approaching, thousands of families dependent on these salaries are struggling. “We are left with no option but to close institutions as the dues continue to be withheld,” they said.

September 15, the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, will be observed as a black day by the management to register their protest.

The association added that while they repeatedly presented constructive proposals for a revised, sustainable reimbursement model, the government instead convened meetings with Vice-Chancellors to discuss facial recognition-based attendance systems linked to the scheme.