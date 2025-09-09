UP Government launches investigation into educational institutions’ recognition & admissions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a thorough examination of the recognition and admission processes for all courses offered by universities, colleges, and educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh, according to a press release issued yesterday, Monday, September 8.

This move aims to ensure transparency and accountability in UP's higher education system.

Following the Chief Minister's directions, each Divisional Commissioner will form a special inquiry team in their respective divisions. Each team will consist of a senior administrative officer, a police officer, and an officer from the Education department, ANI reports.

According to the statement, these teams would undertake ground-level inspections to ensure the validity of the schools' recognition and admission processes.

As part of the investigation, every institution will be required to file an affidavit stating that it only offers courses approved by the applicable regulatory authority, university, or board. Additionally, universities must publish a complete list of classes offered, as well as their recognition certificates.

The Chief Minister has stated that no student should be enrolled in an unrecognised program.

When illegitimate admissions or unrecognised courses are discovered, harsh punitive action will be taken. Such institutions will also be compelled to repay the whole fee collected from students with interest.

The administration has stated unequivocally that students' futures would be protected at any cost.

The investigating procedure will begin immediately. Each district must finish the investigation and submit a consolidated report to the government within 15 days.

CM Adityanath has directed Divisional Commissioners to personally monitor the entire process, emphasising that this is not a mere formality but is directly related to students' futures and the quality of their education. He has also given severe instructions to officials, emphasising that negligence or laxity at any level will not be tolerated.