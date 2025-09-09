AP LAWCET 2025 counselling now OPEN: Register here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially begun the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) counselling 2025, beginning today, Monday, September 8.

Eligible candidates can now register using the official counselling portal, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCE. The application deadline is September 11, 2025, and the seat allotment list will be announced on September 17, 2025.

Here is the full schedule for AP LAWCET 2025 counselling

Registration window: September 8 to 11

Document verification: September 9 to 12

Web option entry: September 12 to 14

Option editing: September 15

Seat allotment result: September 17

College reporting: From September 18 onwards

Candidates in special categories such as CAP (Children of Armed Personnel), NCC (National Cadet Corps), PH (Physically Handicapped), Sports, Scouts, and Guides must attend an in-person certificate verification on September 12 at Acharya Nagarjuna University's Directorate of Admissions in Nagarjuna Nagar, Guntur.

Follow these simple steps to finish your registration process: