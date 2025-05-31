Over 97.5% MBBS seats filled for 2024-25: NMC urges first-year students to verify name on official list

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that more than 97.5 per cent of MBBS seats across India have been filled for the academic year 2024–25.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) has now urged all newly admitted MBBS students to verify whether their names are listed on the official NMC website — nmc.org.in .

In an official notification, the NMC stated, “Students who got admission in Graduate Level Medical Education (MBBS) for the Academic Year 2024–25 and their names are not reflected in the list may consult the concerned Directorate of Medical Education / Counselling Authority urgently.”

MBBS admissions: Seat filling status

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in April 2025, India has a total of 1,18,190 MBBS seats. Of these, 1,15,250 seats have already been filled through the NEET UG 2024–25 counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), said a report by Edugraph.

The MCC began counselling for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) on August 14, 2024. To maximise seat allotment, three rounds of special stray vacancy counselling were held.

The process concluded on December 30, 2024, after multiple delays caused by court proceedings related to exam transparency and fairness.

What’s next?

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2025 exam was held on May 4, with nearly 23 lakh candidates appearing. Results are expected to be announced on June 14, 2025, via neet.nta.nic.in .

Students who have joined MBBS courses this year are strongly advised to check their name on the NMC list without delay and contact authorities if any discrepancy is found.