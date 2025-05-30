NEET-PG 2025 two-shift issue: Highlights from today’s Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court today, Friday, May 30, directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to explore the possibility of conducting NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift, calling the current two-shift format "arbitrary" and lacking a level playing field.

While hearing the matter, the bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, and SVN Bhatti made several critical remarks about the NBE’s handling of the exam process. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing:

Two-shift format questioned: The court said question papers across different shifts can never be of identical difficulty and called the practice arbitrary. It emphasised that such a format cannot ensure fairness for all candidates.

Normalisation under scrutiny: The bench criticised the routine use of score normalisation to address discrepancies, stating it should only be used in exceptional cases.

Delay in planning: The judges questioned why the NBE failed to plan for a single-shift exam earlier, despite the process having begun in March. “This cannot be accepted,” the bench observed.

Logistical issues not convincing: The NBE argued it would need around 900 additional centres with strong infrastructure and security to conduct the exam in one go. The court rejected this, saying technological progress in India should make this possible.

Extension application permitted: If the NBE is unable to complete preparations for a single-shift exam by the scheduled date of June 15, it may apply for an extension, the court said.

Transparency directive: The examining body has been directed to ensure transparency and secure arrangements while working towards conducting the exam in a single shift.

Other issues deferred: Concerns regarding the denial of access to question papers and answer sheets were not addressed during this hearing and will be addressed after the exam concludes.

The next steps depend on the NBE’s ability to make necessary arrangements and, if needed, seek more time from the court.