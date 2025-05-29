West Bengal government withdraws WBCS exam pattern overhaul, retains old format

In a significant policy reversal, the West Bengal government on Wednesday, May 28, cancelled its earlier decision to change the exam pattern for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) (Executive) examination.

The decision comes months after the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) announced a major overhaul of the exam structure, aiming to implement a UPSC-style pattern from 2025, according to a report by PTI.

In September 2024, the WBPSC had proposed a shift from the current objective-type format to a more elaborate and descriptive format, similar to that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The changes were to include analytical questions, essay-type answers, and a new syllabus structure. However, the move was met with considerable backlash from aspirants and education experts who argued that such sweeping reforms, especially with limited preparation time, would be unfair and exclusionary.

Responding to the criticism, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR) issued a fresh statement on Wednesday, confirming that the proposed changes have been shelved.

“The two notifications… on introducing a syllabus and format of the WBCS similar to the UPSC exams have been stalled. The syllabus and format of the exams would remain what they were before the issuance of the two notifications,” the statement read.

This means the existing exam pattern, which includes multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and objective assessments, will continue for the foreseeable future, added PTI.