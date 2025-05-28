Trump's US visa crackdown: Indian students face stricter rules and rising deportation risk

Indian students hoping to study in the United States may now find their journey far more challenging. In a move highlighted by Hindustan Times, the Trump administration has asked US embassies worldwide to stop conducting visa interviews for international students, a decision that could lead to significant delays in the admission process.

Hindustan Times notes that this is part of a broader tightening of immigration protocols under the administration’s renewed crackdown. Students, in particular, are under increased scrutiny. Surveillance has expanded beyond paperwork and attendance to include online activity and minor legal infractions.

Several universities have already voiced concerns, stating that such surveillance measures could affect research, teaching, and overall student mobility.

Certain behaviours may now result in deportation or visa cancellation. These include skipping classes or dropping out, overstaying one’s visa and working without authorisation, getting involved in alcohol-related or minor traffic offences, and posting material on platforms like Instagram or TikTok that could be viewed as a national security risk.

This digital monitoring is also linked to a broader campaign against pro-Palestine protests. Students, scholars, and other immigrants seen participating in such demonstrations have reportedly been detained and deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

While the suspension of visa interviews may be temporary, the combination of delayed processing and increased oversight has left many Indian aspirants anxious. Universities have warned that the current climate may discourage international enrolment and potentially affect funding tied to global student participation.

As immigration policies grow more complex, students are being urged to stay informed and cautious: not just in classrooms and dorms, but also online.