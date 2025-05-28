Maharashtra FYJC 2025: Tech glitches force new timeline for admissions

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has revised the schedule for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2025. As reported by Business Standard, the registration deadline has now been extended to June 3 following a technical glitch that disrupted the online admission portal.

The registration process, originally launched on May 21, faced an unexpected hurdle when the admission website crashed due to a sudden surge as over 15 lakh candidates attempted to access the site simultaneously.

The issue led to the Maharashtra Education Department temporarily halting the process. Registration resumed on May 26 with a revised set of dates for key admission milestones. According to Business Standard, the provisional general merit list will now be published on June 5, with a two-day window from June 6 to 7 for raising objections or corrections.

The final merit list is scheduled for June 8, followed by quota-based ‘zero round’ admissions (including minority, in-house, and management quotas) from June 9 to 11. College allotment lists will be released on June 10, and document verification along with admission confirmation will be carried out from June 11 to 18.

For the first time, Maharashtra has introduced a centralised online system for FYJC admissions across all regions. This year, the process covers more than 20 lakh students vying for seats in 9,281 junior colleges offering Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

To apply, candidates must visit mahafyjcadmissions.in, complete the registration, pay the application fee, and download a copy for future reference.