NEET-PG 2025: Petition seeking single-shift exam mentioned before CJI bench; likely to be listed this week?

As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate or NEET-PG 2025 exam draws near, aspirants are anxiously waiting for a verdict from the apex court on the single-shift issue. The petition filed by the doctors’ body, United Doctors Front (UDF), was mentioned today, May 26, before the Chief Justice of India’s (CJI) bench for an urgent hearing.

The case is now likely to be listed either tomorrow or the day after, given the tight timeline with the exam around the corner.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release admit cards for NEET PG 2025 on June 2, while the exam itself is scheduled for June 15.

The UDF has challenged the board’s decision to conduct the entrance exam in two separate shifts, raising serious concerns about fairness and uniformity. The petition argues that such a format introduces discrepancies in the difficulty level of question papers, placing some candidates at a disadvantage based solely on the shift they are assigned.