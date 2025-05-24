UPSC Prelims tomorrow: Final checklist for candidates and key exam-day rules

With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) set to conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 tomorrow, May 25, candidates are reminded to strictly follow the official instructions to avoid disqualification or last-minute setbacks.

The exam will be held in two shifts — the first at 9.30 am and the second at 2.30 pm — with gates closing half an hour before each session, at 9.00 am and 2.00 pm respectively.

Business Today reports that entry will not be allowed after the gate-in deadline under any circumstances, and violations could result in disqualification, an FIR, or even a permanent bar from future exams.

Among the items that are mandatory to carry are:

A printed copy of the e-admit card

A valid photo ID that matches the admit card

A black ballpoint pen (as other types of pens are not permitted)

A simple analogue wristwatch

In case the photograph on the e-admit card is unclear or missing, Business Today notes that candidates should bring two passport-sized photos with the name and date printed on them, along with a completed undertaking form.

Electronic devices and certain personal items are strictly banned. This includes:

Mobile phones (even if switched off)

Smartwatches, digital watches, fitness bands

Bags, purses, or books and printed materials

Importantly, UPSC has clarified that no facility will be available at centres for storing personal belongings. Candidates must therefore make alternate arrangements, as the commission will not be held responsible for lost or stolen items.

In case of any discrepancy in admit card details — including the photograph, name, or QR code — candidates must email uscsp-upsc@nic.in at the earliest.