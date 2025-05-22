College union elections will be held in Odisha before Dusshera 2025: Minister

After a gap of eight years, college union elections will be held in Odisha. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Wednesday, May 21, said that the elections will take place before the Durga Puja vacations and it will be ensured that the college and university academic calendar is not disrupted because of it.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier given his approval to the elections, and as it has been the practice, the poll process will be completed before Dusshera, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Which is also why, we have decided to begin the undergraduate (UG) academic calendar early this year. We are targeting to complete the first semester course before the college elections," he said.

This year, the Higher Education department has decided to begin the UG academic session by July 15.

The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2025 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.77. The results were announced by School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, May 21, according to a report by The New Indian Express.