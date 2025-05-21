UPSC CSE 2024 answer keys OUT on official website

On May 21, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam answer keys for the 2024 exams. Candidates who took the UPSC CSE 2024 preliminary exams will be able to download the answer keys for general studies papers 1 and 2 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

This year, series A, B, C, and D general studies paper 1 each have up to three questions removed. There are no questions removed from General Studies Paper 2.

The UPSC CSE 2024 prelims test took place on June 16, while the CSE mains UPSC test took place on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. Candidates who passed the mains were invited for an interview and personality test round, The Indian Express reports.

UPSC CSE 2024 interviews, often known as personality tests, began on January 7 and continued until April 17. A total of 2,845 individuals were shortlisted for the interview round. The UPSC CSE 2024 results were announced on April 22, 2025.

A total of 1,009 individuals have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services (Groups 'A' and 'B'). The candidature of 241 recommended individuals has been made provisional.

The UPSC CSE 2025 preliminary examination will be held on May 25, 2025. This year, 979 positions are open.

Candidates who score higher than the cut-off marks in the CSE prelims will be eligible to register for the UPSC main examination. The mains will be descriptive and take place over five days beginning August 22.