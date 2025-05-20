CUET UG 2025: NTA revises accountancy paper, offers retake option for some candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a key revision to the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 Accountancy paper.

Beginning May 22, 2025, candidates will be allowed to choose between questions from Unit V and an optional unit, following widespread concerns raised by students over the initial paper format, as per a report by India Today.

Why the change?

The decision comes after candidates who appeared for the Accountancy paper earlier this month voiced concerns about the inclusion and weightage of Unit V: Computerised Accounting Systems. Responding to this feedback, the NTA has now made Unit V optional, allowing students to opt for more traditional topics instead.

This change aims to offer greater flexibility and balance, especially for students who are less familiar with computerised accounting.

According to the NTA, the revised format is part of their effort to “maintain parity and fairness for all candidates.”

Retake offered for early candidates

Students who attempted the Accountancy paper between May 13 and May 16, 2025, have been given the option to retake the exam. These candidates can either:

Retain their original scores, or

Reattempt the paper under the new, revised format

Students opting for a retake must make their decision through the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Exam format and preparation

All CUET UG 2025 exams, including Accountancy, will continue to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, aligning CUET with other national-level entrance tests like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The shift also reflects NTA’s move toward standardising exam formats, including the elimination of optional questions in most subjects.

Candidates are strongly advised to review the revised syllabus and prepare using official resources such as mock tests. For those scheduled to take the exam after May 22 or those choosing to reappear, understanding the updated format is crucial for effective performance.

For the latest updates, syllabus details, and notifications, candidates should regularly check the official CUET portal.