Punjab police constable exam begin next week: Phase 2 admit cards now LIVE

The Punjab Police Department has officially activated the download portal for Phase 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT) admit cards for the 2025 Constable Recruitment drive, according to a report by The Times of India.

Candidates who successfully cleared the first phase can now obtain their examination hall tickets from the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in ahead of the upcoming exams scheduled between May 19 to 31, 2025.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill multiple constable positions across both the District Police and the Armed Police Cadres. The admit cards contain essential examination details including candidate information, roll number, exam venue, timing, and mandatory protocols.

Authorities emphasise that candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with valid photo identification to gain entry to examination centres.

To download the admit card, candidates should:

Visit punjabpolice.gov.in Navigate to the "Recruitment" section Click on "Constable Admit Card Phase 2" Log in using Application Number and Password/Date of Birth Download and print the admit card

The selection process includes multiple stages: Phase 1 and 2 Computer-Based Tests (CBT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST), and Document Verification. Only candidates who successfully pass the CBT will advance to subsequent physical assessment rounds.

Examination day guidelines require candidates to arrive at least one hour before reporting time with proper documentation. Electronic devices, calculators, and written materials are strictly prohibited at exam venues.

For additional information and direct access to admit cards, candidates should visit the official Punjab Police website punjabpolice.gov.in.