JEE Advanced 2025 tomorrow: Key exam day guidelines, dress code, timings and what to carry

As thousands of aspirants gear up for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, scheduled for Sunday, May 18, exam authorities have released a detailed list of dos and don’ts for the big day.
This year’s exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and will be held in two sessions across centres nationwide. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the instructions to avoid any last-minute issues that could affect their performance.
Exam schedule
Paper 1: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon
Paper 2: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
Candidates must report early, as exam centre gates will open by 7.00 am and late entry is not permitted.
To enter the exam hall, students must bring:
- A printed copy of the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card (available at jeeadv.ac.in)
- One original photo identification proof, such as Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, School/College ID, PAN card or Driving licence
- Notarised certificate with a photograph
Failure to produce these documents will result in disqualification from the exam.
What is allowed?
Pens, pencils
Transparent water bottle
Admit card and valid ID
What’s prohibited?
Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, or any electronics
Printed notes, calculators, log tables
Bags, wallets, goggles, camera
Pencil boxes, writing pads, or stationery kits
Jewellery or accessories
Dress code
The organising institute has also issued a strict dress code to ensure fairness and smooth security checks. Keep these points in mind:
Avoid clothing with large buttons
Do not wear shoes or closed footwear – opt for slippers or sandals
Refrain from wearing jewellery, metal accessories, or religious threads
Keep clothing simple and unlayered to avoid delays at security checks
Candidates are urged to stay updated via the official website and reach their exam centres well in time.