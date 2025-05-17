JEE Advanced 2025 tomorrow: Key exam day guidelines, dress code, timings and what to carry

As thousands of aspirants gear up for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, scheduled for Sunday, May 18, exam authorities have released a detailed list of dos and don’ts for the big day.

This year’s exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and will be held in two sessions across centres nationwide. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the instructions to avoid any last-minute issues that could affect their performance.

Exam schedule

Paper 1: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon

Paper 2: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Candidates must report early, as exam centre gates will open by 7.00 am and late entry is not permitted.

To enter the exam hall, students must bring:

- A printed copy of the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card (available at jeeadv.ac.in)

- One original photo identification proof, such as Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, School/College ID, PAN card or Driving licence

- Notarised certificate with a photograph

Failure to produce these documents will result in disqualification from the exam.

What is allowed?

Pens, pencils

Transparent water bottle

Admit card and valid ID

What’s prohibited?

Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, or any electronics

Printed notes, calculators, log tables

Bags, wallets, goggles, camera

Pencil boxes, writing pads, or stationery kits

Jewellery or accessories

Dress code

The organising institute has also issued a strict dress code to ensure fairness and smooth security checks. Keep these points in mind:

Avoid clothing with large buttons

Do not wear shoes or closed footwear – opt for slippers or sandals

Refrain from wearing jewellery, metal accessories, or religious threads

Keep clothing simple and unlayered to avoid delays at security checks

Candidates are urged to stay updated via the official website and reach their exam centres well in time.