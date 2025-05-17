Delhi: Two held for robbing gov't school teacher after spraying chemical on his face

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a government school teacher in Delhi's Burari area after spraying a chemical on his face that rendered him unconscious, police said on Friday, May 16.

The accused have been identified as Arjun (26) and Sujeet (21), residents of Indra Colony, they said, adding that Arjun was previously involved in nine criminal cases of snatching, house theft, theft and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

The police stated that a PCR call was received on May 8 that four to five people have stolen his bike, mobile phone, and purse after making him unconscious, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Complainant Jitender Kumar Meena, a primary school teacher, stated that he was at Pusta Road around 8 PM when four people approached him and sprayed a chemical on his face, causing him to lose consciousness. Later, they took away his bike, two mobile phones, and his purse.

During investigation, police analysed the footage of several CCTV cameras installed near the spot, in which four people were seen on a bike going towards the spot, but their faces were not clear. After the incident, they were seen going back on two different bikes towards Hiranki. The police team tried to track the route of the suspected persons through CCTV cameras, the officer said.

The complainant informed that he was also tracking his stolen mobile phones through an app and the last location of the mobile phone was found at Azadpur market. Police came to know that such type of criminals reside at Indira Colony, Near Railway Track, Shalimar Bagh. Meanwhile, two persons were seen coming on a bike and the registration number and colour of the vehicle were the same as stolen from the complainant, the officer said.

Police asked them to stop, but they tried to escape.

However, police managed to overpower them with the bike, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said. The accused disclosed that they, along with their accomplices Vishal and Jatin, were roaming at Pusta Road, Burari for committing a crime. They were also carrying a spray bottle that could be used to make the victim unconscious, the DCP said.

They spotted the victim sitting by the roadside. The accused approached him and started a conversation.

During the interaction, one of them sprayed a chemical on his face, causing him to lose consciousness. Once he fainted, they fled with his belongings, said Banthia.