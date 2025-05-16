Telangana State Board Advanced Supplementary exams to be held from May 22

The Telangana State Board Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examination will be held from May 22. Students who were unable to clear March 2025 Intermediate exams will be appearing for the supplementary exams.

A total of 4,12,724 students have registered to appear for these exams. Out of which, 2,49,032 students are from first-year general courses and 16,994 students are from vocational courses, stated a report by the Hans India.

For the second year general courses, 1,34,341 students have registered and 12,357 students registered for vocational courses.

As per the announcement of the Inter results on April 22, 1.91 lakh students failed the exams, but the number of students appearing for the supplementary exams has significantly increased, as many students applied for the supplementary exams to improve their scores.

The supplementary exams will commence from May 22 and conclude by May 29. To ease the procedure of conducting examinations, the exams will be conducted in two time slots: first-year exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second-year exams will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Intermediate board has declared that the results of the exams will be announced after 10-15 days of the conclusion of the exams. Hall tickets for the exams will be available on the official website within a couple of days.