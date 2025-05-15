THE day for Himachal students: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results expected today

Thousands of Himachal Pradesh students may finally receive their Class 10 and 12 board examination results today, according to reports circulating online. As reported by NDTV Education, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results for both Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 15, 2025, though no official confirmation has been issued by the board yet.

Nearly two lakh students who registered for these crucial examinations are eagerly waiting to check their performance. Once released, students can access their results through the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org by entering their login credentials.

Digital marksheets will be available for download immediately from the board's website, while physical copies will be distributed through respective schools at a later date.

For students facing website access issues, an SMS option is also available. Results can be checked by sending a text message to 56263 in the following format:

For Class 10: HP10[space]Roll Number

For Class 12: HP12[space]Roll Number

To pass the examination, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent.

How to download HPBOSE results:

Visit the official website: hpbose.org Click on "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025" or "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025" Enter your required credentials and submit View your result when it appears on the screen Save and print a copy for future reference

This year's Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 4 to 22, while Class 12 exams took place between March 2 and 28.

The anticipation around the announcement stems from last year's result declaration pattern, when HPBOSE announced results on May 7, 2024, leading many to expect this year's results around the same time.

In the previous academic year, the overall pass percentage stood at 74.61 per cent for Class 10 and 73.76 per cent for Class 12 examinations.