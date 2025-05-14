Students should be prepared to address the public problems during war: Chitradurga gov't college director

Requesting the medical students to be prepared and address the problems faced by the public, Director of the Government Medical College and Research Centre Chitradurga, Dr BY Yuvaraj, on Tuesday, May 13, said that it is our duty to attend to the national duty during an emergency.

Addressing the students after taking part in the workshop on Trauma Care and Basic Life Support, as a part of the mock drill programme at the college campus located at Shivagangotri, he said, during war, along with injuries, several problems occur due to the hunger and lack of basic amenities.

The students should be prepared to address the problems faced by the public, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

While the possibility of a full-scale war between India and Pakistan seems to have diminished after the nations agreed to a ceasefire, it could be an important opportunity to think about the preparedness of health systems and how doctors should be better trained to handle such contingencies.

"We all know very well about the genetic mutations seen in many generations after the Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings about the environmental effects of chemical warfare, we should be prepared to treat the patients under critical care also," he added.

Dr GH Megha, Dr Paramananda Reddy, Assistant Professor, Department of Anaesthesia, Chitradurga Medical College and Research Institute, teaching staff and first and second year MBBS students took part in the workshop.