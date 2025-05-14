Haryana Women's Commission summons Ashoka Prof over Operation Sindoor remarks; here's what he said

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor and head of Ashoka University's Political Science department in Sonipat, has reportedly taken suo motu cognisance of remarks he made on social media about India's Operation Sindoor against terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The commission said in a notice to Ali Khan Mahmudabad that his comments incited communal unrest and disparaged female officers in the Indian armed forces. According to The Indian Express, the professor has been summoned to appear before the panel today, Wednesday, May 14.

The panel made this move after Mahmudabad made a series of social media posts following India's Operation Sindoor on May 7. The commission considered these posts unacceptable and appended them to the show-cause notice handed to him.

Mahmudabad viewed the media briefing on Operation Sindoor by female officers as "optics" and "just hypocrisy." According to the Haryana State Commission, his words were "an attempt to vilify national military actions."

“I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens (.sic),” Mahmudabad wrote on Facebook.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of his remarks under Sections 10(1)(f) and 10(1)(a) of the Haryana State Commission for Women Act, 2012, Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the commission, told The Print.