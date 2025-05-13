UK’s new visa rules: How it impacts Indian immigration

The United Kingdom's new Immigration White Paper, published on May 12, 2025, offers a tougher structure across employment, study, and settlement paths, which is anticipated to affect Indian citizens, who account for a sizable proportion of international students and skilled visa applications.

The new guidelines increase the standard qualifying term for settlement from five to ten years. English language requirements will now apply to more applicants, including dependents, and language proficiency will be monitored throughout the visa's validity.

“Skill requirements raised to degree level; English language requirements across all routes – including for dependents; the time it takes to acquire settled status extended from five years to 10; and enforcement tougher than ever because fair rules must be followed,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking from Downing Street, Business Standards reports.

The Graduate Route visa, which now permits students to stay in the UK for two years after earning their degree, will be reduced to 18 months.

“While we are relieved that the Graduate Route has been preserved, albeit with a reduced duration, we urge that its implementation, and that of the wider reforms, be approached with care, clarity, and collaboration,” said Sanam Arora, Chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, speaking to PTI.

The changes are also anticipated to tighten the skilled worker visa category, requiring higher minimum salaries and increased scrutiny.

One of the most contentious issues is the termination of the Health and Social Care Worker visa path for new applicants. In 2023, almost 1,40,000 health and care visas were issued, with approximately 39,000 going to Indian citizens.

The Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha in November 2024 that 136,921 Indian students were studying in the UK. In the 2022-23 academic year, Indian student enrollment increased by 39 per cent to 173,190, making India the largest source of non-European Union students in the UK, surpassing China for the first time since 2018.