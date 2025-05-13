Tamil Nadu: 28 of 36 gov't medical colleges get NMC notice for not meeting standards

The National Medical Commission has sent show cause notice to as many as 28 government medical colleges, including renowned ones like Stanley Medical College (SMC) and Omandurar Medical College, in the state for failing to meet the standard on different parameters.

The communications, asking them to submit written clarifications on the issues within a week’s time, were sent individually to the colleges over the past 10 days. Although some colleges do receive such notices every year, sources at the Directorate of Medical Education said this is the first time such a large number of colleges have received notices, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The state has a total 36 government medical colleges with a total of 5,050 MBBS seats. Sources in the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) assured that the concerns raised were not of serious nature and therefore would not impact the number of seats. Some of the colleges have already replied to the NMC, clarifying on the concerns raised.

In the case of Stanley Medical College, the NMC said 16 out of 20 departments, including general medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, forensic medicine and toxicology faced shortage of faculty, residents, and tutors as per the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) data.

In Omandurar Medical College, the NMC reportedly cited the number of major operation theatres (OTs) for minor surgeries are inadequate, besides shortage of faculty.

In its reply Dr A Aravind, dean, Omandurar Medical College cited the shortage in faculty is due to a Madras High Court stay on transfer counselling. The faculty and the resident deficiency in various departments will be filled in the upcoming round of state transfer counselling, he said, clarifying that each surgical specialty has one OT for minor surgeries.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr J Sangumani, director of Medical Education and Research said there is no vacancy in any of the colleges at present. "Four days ago, around 250 doctors were appointed. There will be no problem for continuing MBBS courses in these colleges. The concerns raised by NMC will be clarified or rectified, if needed," he said.

NMC had periodically asked all medical colleges having valid letter of permission (LOP) for MBBS admission to upload all required details to the NMC’s portal as part of their annual declaration. Through a public notice on April 25, the commission also asked all colleges to additionally furnish the information on minor OTs and major OTs by April 28. The show cause notices were issued based on these details furnished by the colleges.