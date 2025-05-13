Himachal Class 10 & 12 board results 2025 out on THIS date; how to check through

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) plans to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results by May 15. Once the results are released, students can view them on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org .

This year, the Class 12 board exams were held from March 4 to March 28, while the Class 10 exams were held between March 4 and March 22. In total, around 1.95 lakh candidates took the tests.

Students will be able to access their mark sheets through a variety of media, including the HPBOSE website, SMS, and DigiLocker.

Here's how to check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 on the official website:

Visit hpbose.org .

Click the 'HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2025' link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the login page.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your results will appear on the screen.

Download and print the mark sheet for future reference.

Students/parents can also check the results by SMS after they have been declared through two basic steps: