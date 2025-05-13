Anna University to conduct final arrear exam for students

As many as 10,000 students are likely to benefit as Anna University has decided to conduct a special arrear examination for undergraduate and postgraduate students who have exhausted their permitted chances to clear arrears. The examination is likely to be conducted in June or July this year.

For undergraduate courses at the university, students get three additional years for completing of BTech courses, ie they get 14 semester chances to clear the exam. Those who have exhausted all the 14 chances will be given the final chance to clear the exam, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The arrear exam will be conducted for students who have exhausted the maximum time limit prescribed in the university regulations. This is applicable only to students from non-autonomous affiliated colleges of Anna University," the university said in a statement.

The special examination will be held at selected centres based on the number of student registrations. The tentative locations include Chennai, Villupuram, Arni, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Nagercoil.

Students could register online for the exam through the Anna University website: coe1.annauniv.edu. Detailed instructions for registration are available on the portal. The online registration process began on May 8 and will close on May 17.