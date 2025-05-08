UGC-NET June 2025 registration deadline EXTENDED; check the new dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration exam for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test, June 2025 session (UGC-NET June 2025) today, May 7.

The last date of submissions was yesterday, May 7, with the last date to pay the application fees being today, May 8. Aspirants now have until May 12 to submit their applications, and May 13 to pay the application fees.

The UGC NET 2025 application process began on April 16, 2025. The exam is tentatively set for June 21 to June 30, 2025.

Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website.

They can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click the 'Application form' link located at the bottom of the home page. Click on 'New Registration'. Enter the information asked and complete the registration. Fill out the full application form. Upload scanned passport-sized photos and signatures. Both photos should be in .jpeg format Pay the UGC NET application fee. Save and submit the form. Download the confirmation page.

To be eligible for the NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as of June 1, 2025, candidates must be under the age of 30. Furthermore, there are no age restrictions for applying for the position of Assistant Professor. Reserved category candidates also benefit from a five-year age relaxation.