INI-CET 2025: Delhi HC issues notice to AIIMS Delhi on plea seeking spot counselling round

The Delhi High Court (HC), on Saturday, March 29, issued a notice in response to a writ petition filed by candidates demanding the conduct of a spot round of counselling for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2025 session.

The petition argues that vacant seats left after the open round should be filled through a spot round to ensure that no medical seat goes unutilised.

A bench comprising Hon’ble Justice Vikas Mahajan heard the matter and sought responses from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) New Delhi.

Background

The writ petition challenges the INI-CET January 2025 counselling process, particularly the lack of a spot round for vacant seats post the open round. The petitioners contend that AIIMS altered the eligibility criteria arbitrarily, without prior notice, affecting the chances of certain candidates.

The petitioner argued that the non-conduct of a spot round is unfair and results in the loss of valuable medical seats. The principles of fairness and transparency demand that vacant seats be allocated through an additional round, it added.

The INI-CET examination is a crucial entrance test for postgraduate medical courses in AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), and other institutions of national importance.

The petitioners argued that every medical seat is precious, and leaving seats vacant due to administrative decisions is arbitrary and unjust, potentially causing irreparable loss to deserving candidates.